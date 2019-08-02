It contains some well-known sf elements combined with ground-breaking new ones:

On a timeline starting from the right we find the hopes, dreams and intentions of a particular project – on the horizon. They might be big or small, global or very local. Whatever, something that sets a direction of travel is vital.

Looking nearly to the horizon, we can think back a little. Supposing we were to achieve a better future – what precursors or building blocks will have to be in place to support that? This is about adding a bit more flesh to the bones of our hopes and can help in large-scale projects, involving many people, or those with long term scales.

Back to the left of the timeline, small next steps connect the present with the future. They may well be to look not at a plan to get all the way beyond the horizon, but at some next steps right now. Even the biggest project has started with some small steps.

Another helpful adjunct is to think a little way into the future. What might be the first tiny signs of progress? Things, that will let us know we’re on the right track. Signs are an interesting way to think about this – they are things we’d notice, not things we would do.

Somewhere in the middle distance, in between the signs of progress and the precursors to our hopes – is an area beloved of accountants and micro-managers, looking closely at things that might happen in one to three years, perhaps. Mark calls this a “Business Planner orientation”. Instead of worrying too much about this middle part, we should think about it as the ‘Ant Country’; being aware of the limits of predictability in life and taking the mathematical models of ant colonies as examples of successful work in complex systems. Interacting agents (in this case ants) respond and react to developing circumstances and each other to produce rich, useful, yet unpredictable behaviour. (Mark was himself a business planner in the British nuclear energy industry some 30 years ago, so should know what he is talking about!) Ant Country is not really plannable, but it will emerge in due course (and when it gets nearer, of course, it becomes signs of progress and a new ‘Ant Country’ zone appears).